Home / Politics / ED to respond to Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

ED to respond to Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

The court also called for the nominal roll of Jain from the jail and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9

Satyendar Jain
Photo: X@SatyendarJain
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond to a plea by jailed former minister Satyendar Jain seeking default bail in a money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the ED and asked it to file a status report on the matter.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court also called for the nominal roll of Jain from the jail and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

He has challenged a trial court's May 15 order by which he was denied default bail in the case.

Jain has contended that the ED failed to complete the investigation in all respects within the statutory period and the prosecution complaint (charge sheet), which was incomplete, was filed in an attempt to deprive him of his right to default bail under the provisions of Section 167(2) of the CrPC.

The ED arrested Jain on May 30 2022, in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was granted regular bail by a trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case lodged by the CBI.

Also Read

SC rejects bail plea, directs AAP leader Satyendar Jain to surrender

L-G okays CBI probe against Satyendar Jain in Sukesh's extortion complaint

Enforcement Directorate to name AAP as accused in liquor policy 'scam' case

ED makes fresh arrest in money laundering case against Hemant Soren

Vivo money laundering case: Delhi court grants bail to three accused

Chhagan Bhujbal demands 80-90 seats for NCP in upcoming Assembly polls

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi for raising '22-25 rajas and maharajas' in India

Prajwal Revanna denies allegations in video response, to appear before SIT

'PM Modi will use his biological story to evade ED', says Rahul Gandhi

As CM Kejriwal seeks bail extension, BJP calls it 'drama' to avoid jail

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Satyendar JainDelhi High CourtEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering case

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story