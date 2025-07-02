Wednesday, July 02, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Court adjourns hearing till July 14

Defamation case against Rahul Gandhi: Court adjourns hearing till July 14

The defamation complaint against Gandhi, over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018

Rahul Gandhi

The MP-MLA court had issued a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An MP-MLA court here on Wednesday adjourned till July 14 hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The defamation complaint against Gandhi was filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra in 2018.

Advocate Santosh Kumar Pandey, appearing on behalf of Mishra, said the court was scheduled to examine a witness on Wednesday, but the hearing had to be deferred as the witness did not appear.

The MP-MLA court had issued a warrant against Gandhi in December 2023.

 

In February 2024, Gandhi surrendered before the court and was granted bail on two sureties of ₹25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement in court, claiming innocence and stating that the case was part of a political conspiracy against him.

Mishra had alleged that the Congress leader had made objectionable remarks against Shah during the Karnataka Assembly poll campaign.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Medha Patkar

BJP MPs protest parliament panel calling Medha Patkar, meeting cut short

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal to launch 'Gujarat Jodo' campaign during three-day state visit

Randeep Surjewala

Surjewala rules out leadership reshuffle amid Karnataka Congress buzz

Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) to mark July 5 as 'Marathi Vijay Diwas', hold a rally: Raut

Ramdas Athawale, Ramdas, Athawale

'Fadnavis' govt cancelled the decision': Athawale on Maha language policy

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayReliance Communications Loan FraudAdcounty Media IPO Allotment StatusCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEBank Holidays in July 2025Nothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon