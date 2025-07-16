Home / Politics / FM college rape: Rahul Gandhi assures support to college student's father

FM college rape: Rahul Gandhi assures support to college student's father

The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days

rape, assault
The student had set herself on fire on the college campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who sexually harassed her. Photo: Freepik
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday spoke to the father of the college student, who died after setting herself on fire in Odisha's Balasore district, over the phone and assured him of support in the fight for justice.

The second-year B.Ed student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College died at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Monday night after fighting for her life for three days. She had set herself on fire on the college campus on Saturday over alleged inaction against a professor who sexually harassed her. 

ALSO READ: Kolkata B-school rape case stalls as survivor, family refuse to assist 

"Spoke with the father of the brave daughter who lost her life in the fight for justice in Balasore, Odisha. In his voice, I felt his daughter's pain, dreams, and struggle, assured him that the Congress and I stand with them at every step," Gandhi posted on X.

"What happened is not only inhuman and shameful but a wound to the entire society. We will ensure in every way that the victim's family receives full justice," he added. 

The opposition led by Congress has called for an Odisha bandh on July 17, demanding a judicial inquiry into the incident.

State Congress president Bhakta Charan Das met the victim's family on Tuesday.

All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba has also arrived in the state to meet the family.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rahul, Kharge, write to PM Modi, urge legislation to grant statehood to J-K

Mamata to lead protest on harassment of Bengali speakers in other states

Kharge, Rahul on day-long visit to Assam, to interact with Congress workers

'Invasion by people of one religion' altering demography: Assam CM

Anti-sacrilege bill will deter future desecration of scriptures: Punjab CM

Topics :Rahul GandhiOdisha Indian National CongressCongress

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story