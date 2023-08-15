For India to become 'vishwaguru', harmony, good education must: Kejriwal

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that for India to become "vishwaguru" (world leader), people should live in harmony and be assured of good education, healthcare and uninterrupted power supply.

In his Independence Day speech at Chhatrasal stadium here, the AAP national convenor also cited violence and clashes between different communities in Manipur and Haryana.

Citing electricity subsidy, Mohalla Clinics and efforts to provide quality education to students as his government's achievements, Kejriwal gave a break-up of the money needed to replicate it all over the country.

He said that if all power plants run, schools and hospitals are improved and Mohalla Clinics are opened all over the country in the next two-five years, at least 3 crore new jobs will be created and people will get relief from inflation.

The AAP national convener expressed sadness at the events that have unfolded in Manipur, which has been roiled by months-long ethnic violence.

"I am a bit sad today. Manipur is burning, people of one community are killing those from another and vice-versa. In Haryana also, people from one community are fighting with another. How will we become 'vishwaguru' if we keep fighting amongst ourselves? If we have to become 'vishwaguru' and become the number one country we will have to live like a family," he said.

"If we fight among ourselves, India will not progress. If we work together, no power can stop India from becoming the number one country in the world," he added.

Kejriwal said 150 students from the violence-hit northeastern state have been enrolled in Delhi government schools and are also being counselled.

Referring to power cuts in other parts of the country, he said that India cannot become "vishwaguru" if there are such long outages.

"We have enough power plants to generate 4.25 lakh MW power. Our peak demand is 2 lakh MW and yet there are power cuts. Power cuts are due to mismanagement and lack of vision. Delhi has no power cuts and there is 24X7 electricity supply here. There can be 24X7 electricity supply in the country in three to four years if corruption and mismanagement end," he said.

Lamenting the dilapidated condition of government schools in the country, he stressed unless every child gets good education, the country cannot become "vishwaguru".

"I have calculated that Rs 6 lakh crore would be needed to improve 10 lakh government schools in the country in five years. An expenditure of Rs 1.20 lakh crore per year is nothing for a country like India. An amount of Rs 7.5 lakh crore is needed for providing good quality education to 17 crore children in the country and all the governments are spending this amount presently," he added.

Kejriwal said many people make fun of him and criticise him for providing various facilities to people free of cost.

"I am keeping two options in front of people. If we provide 200 units of electricity for free to people, it will only cost Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Should people be provided free electricity or loan waivers should be given to four multi-millionaires," he asked.

He said every poor person can become rich if their children are provided access to good education.

"India will not become vishwaguru merely through speeches. India will not become vishwaguru unless good healthcare is available to all the people in the country," he said.

He said Rs 10,000 crore will be needed to open one lakh mohalla clinics in every nook and corner of the country, and added providing free healthcare to all the people of the country will require an expenditure of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Targeting the BJP-led central government, Kejriwal said loans worth Rs 12 lakh crore of a few billionaires have been waived off.

"Providing 200 units of free electricity to people in the country will cost Rs 1.5 lakh crore. We read in newspapers that Rs 1.5 lakh crore debt of four big businessmen has been waived off in recent years. The country needs to decide if debt of a few businessmen should be waived off or free electricity should be provided to 140 crore people," Kejriwal said.

"The country needs to decide whether governments are for a few billionaires or 140 crore people of the country. If we decide that the government is for 140 crore people of the country, then good quality education to every child, good healthcare for each person and 24-hour free electricity for every household can be ensured," he said.

Talking about the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, which gives the Centre control over bureaucracy in the national capital, Kejriwal said powers of the elected government have been snatched.

"I want to assure you all that we will get that power back to you. We will continue our fight in the Supreme Court," he said.

He pledged that free electricity and water supply, education, healthcare and bus travel will not be allowed to be stopped at any cost.

Kejriwal also stressed the need for making some fundamental changes in Goods and Services Tax (GST), claiming traders and businessmen in the country are not comfortable with the tax regime.

Kejriwal, whose party wrested power from the BJP in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections, said the civic body has made a plan to transform Delhi into a neat and clean city.