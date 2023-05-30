Home / Politics / Goa plans to adopt 'best' practices of three other BJP-ruled state

He said that officials of the Goa government will visit these three states that are, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, for better understanding

IANS Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 2:50 AM IST
To improve governance in the state, Goa government mulling to adopt the "best practices" from three BJP-ruled states, that are, Haryana, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, speaking to reporters, said that several issues of Goa were discussed in the meeting of NITI Ayog and Chief Ministers.

He was speaking a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states at the party headquarters in Delhi.

"Haryana is practicing the concept of Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and also Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are practicing 'CM Dashboard', we will study them and try to implement them here," Sawant said.

He said that officials of the Goa government will visit these states for better understanding.

Sawant said that during the Chief Ministers conference, Prime Minister Modi guided all Chief Ministers on various issues.

"We discussed programmes, which can be reached to people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi guided us on these issues. He also stressed on adopting the good practices of other states," Sawant said.

Sawant further said that during the NITI Ayog meeting, he sought support from the Central government in areas of mining, tourism and industries. "We are getting support in these areas and we further want support from the Central government," he said.

The Chief Minister said that he presented an overview of Goa's "significant achievements" in the year and shared comprehensive plans to further propel the state's development across multiple sectors.

"I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for assigning one of the highest number of G20 meetings to Goa and for his support and commitment to the progress of our state," Sawant added.

First Published: May 30 2023 | 7:43 AM IST

