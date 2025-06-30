Govt buckled under 'pressure': Aaditya on withdrawal of GRs on Hindi

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Monday claimed the Maharashtra government withdrew its decision on the teaching of Hindi as a third language in primary classes due to "pressure" from the opposition and the civil society.

Thackeray, along with Leader of Opposition in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, Bhaskar Jadhav and other opposition legislators, staged a symbolic protest on the steps of Vidhan Bhavan, holding placards reading "Mi Marathi" (I am Marathi).

"Pressure triumphed over power," Thackeray told reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises where the monsoon session of the state legislature began earlier in the day.

Facing mounting opposition to the introduction of Hindi language in Maharashtra schools from classes 1 to 5, the state cabinet on Sunday decided to withdraw two GRs (government orders) on the implementation of the three-language policy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the GRs have been withdrawn, and announced the formation of a committee headed by educationist Narendra Jadhav to suggest the way forward on the language policy. "Despite having power, the government had to roll back its own resolutions due to pressure from the people, the opposition and others opposing the imposition of Hindi," Thackeray claimed. "We will continue our pressure on the government until it issues a formal decision in writing. We no longer trust this government. The unity of the Marathi people must be demonstrated before Delhi," said the legislator, son of former state chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. ALSO READ: Ready to align with any party working for interest of Maharashtra: Aaditya

Asked about motives behind the government's decision, Aaditya Thackeray alleged, "The BJP and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are working hard to prevent any unity between Uddhav and (MNS head) Raj Thackeray. But they are mistaken if they think they can divide the Marathi pride." Danve said, "We are happy that our demand has been partially met. But we are still skeptical of the Maharashtra government, especially since it has now formed another committee to study the matter further." NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil claimed the government's reversal on the introduction of Hindi demonstrates how detached it is from the public sentiment.