Women to handle toll booth ops with a turnover of Rs 2 cr annually in MP

To empower women of the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided that women will now handle the operation of toll booths with a turnover of up to Rs 2 crore annually. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated this decision in a program organized in Anuppur district.

Recently, the Council of Ministers approved the policy for collection of consumer charges at toll booths by women self-help groups.

According to the decision, consumer fee collection will be done by women self-help groups on routes with annual collection income of less than Rs 2 crore. Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation has been authorized to select such routes.

CM Chouhan has frequently said that Madhya Pradesh is one of the leading states in the field of planning and implementing schemes for women empowerment.

The State Government has recently amended the norms of Ladli Bahna Yojana. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 is being provided every month to eligible women. Earlier this scheme was for women in the age group of 23 years to 60 years, which has now been reduced to 21 years.

Additionally, women having tractors will also get the benefit of this scheme.