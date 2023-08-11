Home / Politics / Women to handle toll booth ops with a turnover of Rs 2 cr annually in MP

Women to handle toll booth ops with a turnover of Rs 2 cr annually in MP

Recently, the Council of Ministers approved the policy for collection of consumer charges at toll booths by women self-help groups

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
Photo: Twitter @ChouhanShivraj

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

To empower women of the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided that women will now handle the operation of toll booths with a turnover of up to Rs 2 crore annually. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reiterated this decision in a program organized in Anuppur district.

Recently, the Council of Ministers approved the policy for collection of consumer charges at toll booths by women self-help groups. 

According to the decision, consumer fee collection will be done by women self-help groups on routes with annual collection income of less than Rs 2 crore. Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation has been authorized to select such routes. 

CM Chouhan has frequently said that Madhya Pradesh is one of the leading states in the field of planning and implementing schemes for women empowerment. 

The State Government has recently amended the norms of Ladli Bahna Yojana. Under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 is being provided every month to eligible women. Earlier this scheme was for women in the age group of 23 years to 60 years, which has now been reduced to 21 years. 

Additionally, women having tractors will also get the benefit of this scheme.  

Also Read

MP election: Congress MLA's demand for tribal CM heats up politics in state

Madhya Pradesh: Eye on polls, BJP, Congress woo voters with poll promises

After PayCM, Congress uses 'PhonePe' to target Shivraj Singh; firm objects

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches youth policy, portal

CM Shivraj Chouhan washes feet of tribal man who was urinated upon

Uttar Pradesh government Rs 6,000 crore set aside for land acquisition

Nadda, Union ministers, BJP allies address NDA spokespersons' meeting

2-hour-long speech filled with irrelevant talk: Priyanka's dig at PM Modi

Assam delimitation: Oppn cries foul, CM says some request' for changes met

'Bharat Mata' not expunged from Rahul Gandhi's speech: Pralhad Joshi

Topics :indian politicsMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: Report

ITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit lines

MP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systems

Samsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early trade

G20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt

Next Story