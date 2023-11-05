Home / Politics / HM Amit Shah to address a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district today

HM Amit Shah to address a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district today

This is Shah's first visit to Bihar after the findings of the caste-based survey, conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, were made public in the state on October 2

Press Trust of India Patna
Currently, the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat is held by BJP's Ajay Nishad. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA had won 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, barring Kishanganj, which was won by the Congress | (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a mega-rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and other senior party leaders will receive the Union Home Minister at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport airport in Patna on Sunday afternoon. From the airport, Shah will take a helicopter to Patahi, the venue of the rally in Muzaffarpur.

This is Shah's first visit to Bihar after the findings of the caste-based survey, conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, were made public in the state on October 2.

The survey showed that OBCs and EBCs, largely supporters of JD(U) and its ally RJD, were more than 60 per cent of the state's total population. The influential upper castes were close to 10 per cent, as per the survey, the accuracy of which has been called into question by the BJP.

Currently, the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat is held by BJP's Ajay Nishad. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA had won 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, barring Kishanganj, which was won by the Congress.

Security officials on Sunday said a multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the Union Home minister's visit and drones are being used for aerial surveillance as well. Shah will leave for New Delhi on Sunday evening.

Also Read

Congress, BJP in war of words over caste census ahead of MP elections

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Rahul Gandhi's caste census: Will the Congress gain from OBC politics?

The Mandal Commission decoded: How OBC reservation came into effect

OBCs decoded: How backward classes in India were categorised and recognised

This will be our best performance, says BJP's Anil Antony on Mizoram polls

Lotus flower has transformed MP from sick to unique state, says Scindia

Adityanath slams Congress, blames party for cow dung scam in Chhattisgarh

Congress, BJP top brass landing in Telangana to defeat 52 kg KCR: Rama Rao

Telangana CM, Shivakumar in war of words over purported letter to Foxconn

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahBiharMuzaffarpur

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story