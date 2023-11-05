HM Amit Shah to address a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a mega-rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday.

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary and other senior party leaders will receive the Union Home Minister at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport airport in Patna on Sunday afternoon. From the airport, Shah will take a helicopter to Patahi, the venue of the rally in Muzaffarpur.

This is Shah's first visit to Bihar after the findings of the caste-based survey, conducted by the Nitish Kumar government, were made public in the state on October 2.

The survey showed that OBCs and EBCs, largely supporters of JD(U) and its ally RJD, were more than 60 per cent of the state's total population. The influential upper castes were close to 10 per cent, as per the survey, the accuracy of which has been called into question by the BJP.

Currently, the Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha seat is held by BJP's Ajay Nishad. In 2019, the BJP-led NDA had won 39 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, barring Kishanganj, which was won by the Congress.

Security officials on Sunday said a multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the Union Home minister's visit and drones are being used for aerial surveillance as well. Shah will leave for New Delhi on Sunday evening.