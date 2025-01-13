Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

INDIA bloc disintegrating as it doesn't have ideology: BJP's Bawankule

Maharashtra revenue minister Bawankule said the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP has an ideology and progressive vision and will always remain united

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Chandrashekhar
Bawankule said the final decision about assigning guardian ministers would be taken by January 15-16 (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 2:25 PM IST
Maharashtra Minister and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday claimed the INDIA bloc was disintegrating as it has no ideology and policy for the nation's development.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Bawankule said the INDIA bloc was broken and scattered, and in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) was against the Congress.

"The INDIA bloc doesn't have any policy for the nation's development. They came together for power, and now, without power, all leaders of the alliance have scattered away. And in Maharashtra as well, you can see Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar are against the Congress because they don't have an ideology," he said.

The state revenue minister said the Mahayuti alliance of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP has an ideology and progressive vision and will always remain united.

Bawankule said the final decision about assigning guardian ministers would be taken by January 15-16, and the chief minister and deputy chief ministers convened two to three meetings.

He further said the Mukyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana will continue, and no action will be taken against anyone. But the allowance will be stopped for bogus beneficiaries.

The government had earlier announced that it would address complaints regarding bogus beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme and get information from the Income Tax and Transport Departments for verification.

Under the scheme, launched by the previous Eknath Shinde-led government in August last year, eligible women receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

