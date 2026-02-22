Israel awaits PM Narendra Modi: Of security, silicon and strategic signals

Israel’s foreign minister paid a two-day visit to India in November 2025. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich led a delegation to India in September 2025, when the two sides signed a Bilateral Investment Agreement. India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Israel on December 16-17, 2025, while Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal travelled there in November, during which the FTA terms of reference were signed.
In FY25, bilateral trade fell to $3.75 billion amid regional security tensions and disruptions, with India’s exports at $2.1 billion and imports at $1.6 billion. India is Israel’s second-largest Asian merchandise trading partner, historically led by diamonds, petroleum and chemicals, but increasingly diversified into electronics, high-tech goods, communications and medical equipment. Israel continues to support India in agriculture and water conservation through three-year work plans, with the sixth (2024-26) under way. Under these programmes, 43 Centres of Excellence have been approved across flowers, vegetables, fruits -- including mango, citrus, litchi, date palm and pomegranate -- and beekeeping, of which 35 are operational.