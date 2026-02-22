Israel awaits PM Narendra Modi: Of security, silicon and strategic signals

India maintains its support for a two-state solution. On Friday, New Delhi said it had joined more than 100 countries and international organisations in condemning Israel’s attempts to expand unlawful settlements in the West Bank. India was absent from an earlier version endorsed by around 80 countries, drawing domestic criticism, including from opposition parties, before associating with a revised statement backed by roughly 20 additional participants.

Asked about India’s initial absence, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the document had not been negotiated by the countries and organisations as has been the norm. “Our position on this issue was most recently expressed in the India–Arab League ministerial joint statement,” he said. At a meeting in New Delhi on January 31, India and the Arab League reaffirmed support for “a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine based on 1967 borders, living side by side in peace with Israel”, and called for a “just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East” in line with UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. Responding to a separate query, Jaiswal said India attended a meeting of President Trump’s Board of Peace in Washington on February 19 as an “observer”. India has not joined the body, formed to support redevelopment of the Gaza Strip.