Home / Politics / It's possible: Tejashwi on early Lok Sabha polls speculated by Nitish Kumar

It's possible: Tejashwi on early Lok Sabha polls speculated by Nitish Kumar

Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Thursday appeared to be in agreement with Nitish Kumar's speculation of early Lok Sabha elections.

Press Trust of India Patna
It's possible: Tejashwi on early Lok Sabha polls speculated by Nitish Kumar

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Thursday appeared to be in agreement with Nitish Kumar's speculation of early Lok Sabha elections.

Yadav, who is also the deputy chief minister, said programmes of BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bihar scheduled to be held soon after the June 23 opposition meet here betrayed the "fear" of the saffron party.

"You never know, it is possible..... Everything is in the hands of the ruling dispensation at the Centre," Yadav said when his reaction was sought on the issue.

Kumar had spoken of the possibility of early polls at a government function on Wednesday where Yadav was also present.

"The CM was stressing the need for early completion of projects since these get affected once elections are announced. It is the Centre which has a say in scheduling the polls," Yadav said.

Asked about rallies by Nadda and Shah, reportedly planned on June 24 and June 29 respectively, in different parts of Bihar, he replied "the BJP has been in a state of fear ever since Nitish ji dumped them and joined hands with us (RJD).

"It should not surprise anybody if the central investigating agencies conduct fresh searches against opposition leaders before the June 23 meet," he said.

The RJD leader claimed, "The BJP stands no chance in the elections if opposition parties put up a united fight. I have learnt from my sources in that party that its internal survey says the same".

Yadav was talking to reporters outside the Regional Passport Office here which he visited to get travel documents made for his three months old daughter. He reminded bystanders of his inimitable father Lalu Prasad when he walked towards a betel leaf shop nearby and treated himself to a special 'paan'.

"I enjoy having a paan here. My government is also committed to the welfare of the community involved in the business of paan", he said.

Also Read

Nitish Kumar biggest obstacle for Tejashwi becoming Bihar CM: RJD MLA

RJD MLA's remark against Bihar CM unacceptable, says Tejashwi Yadav

No need to wait till 2025, Nitish should make Tejashwi Bihar CM now: Kishor

Nitish Kumar will not give the CM's chair to Tejashwi, says BJP leader

RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh courts controversy statement against Nitish Kumar

WB panchayat polls: 1 killed, 2 critical after being shot in North Dinajpur

Not a single allegation of corruption against Modi govt, says Javadekar

Karnataka CM is making lame excuses to blame Centre on rice supply: Bommai

Black day for Indian sports: Congress after chargesheet on Brij Bhushan

Karnataka to scrap anti-conversion law, remove chapter on RSS founder

Topics :Nitish KumarBJPTejashwi Yadav

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story