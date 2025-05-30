J&K progress won't stop; those who harm us will get a befitting reply: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which he said began in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not stop or slow down despite recent provocations, and warned that those attempting to harm India will face a "strong and decisive" response.

Delivering a message of reassurance and resolve from the border district of Poonch, Shah said the pause in development caused by recent disturbances is only momentary, and the Union Territory's progress will soon regain its momentum.

The home minister lauded the bravery and readiness of the armed forces and the civil administration, acknowledging the sacrifice of a senior official during the recent India-Pakistan military conflict. He also praised the administration's swift response in evacuating civilians to safer places during the shelling.

The development of Jammu and Kashmir will neither stop nor slow down. The pace that began in 2014 will continue. Anyone who tries to harm us will receive a strong and befitting reply, Shah said, addressing people here.

Shah said that immediately after Prime Minister Modi assumed office in 2014, a decision was taken to construct bunkers along the border to protect civilians. More than 9,500 bunkers have been built so far, which played a crucial role in saving lives in the last three days, he said.

He added that the Government of India, in coordination with the UT administration, will build more bunkers in the coming days to further enhance civilian protection in border areas.

Standing firmly with the residents of the border region, Shah said, The entire nation and the governments of India and Jammu and Kashmir stand with you like a rock. The acts committed by terrorists and Pakistan will only make India's defence policy stronger.

Reiterating Prime Minister Modi's firm stance on terrorism, Shah asserted, Terror and talks cannot go together. Terror and trade cannot go together. Blood and water cannot flow together.

Stressing on peace and progress, Shah said, I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the development that began in 2014 will resume with full force. Anyone who tries to disrupt it will be given a powerful and befitting reply.

The Union home minister said that Pakistan committed a highly condemnable act by carrying out intense shelling in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Poonch, and asserted that India responded by precisely targeting terror infrastructure across the border without harming any civilians.

Calling the recent shelling the worst in Poonch since Independence, Shah said civilian homes, temples, gurudwaras, and mosques were targeted by Pakistan. This is a highly condemnable act. Pakistan used civilians as human shields. Only after this provocation, our forces responded with strength and precision, he said.

Shah visited the affected region to express solidarity and announced that a special relief package would soon be introduced by the Centre for damaged homes, businesses, and religious sites. We have already provided appointment letters to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the attack. This can never compensate for the loss, but it is a step in sharing their burden, he said.

Lauding the swift response of the administration and security forces, Shah said, Even senior officers made sacrifices. The LG, administration, and police worked tirelessly to evacuate residents from shelling zones and ensure safety.