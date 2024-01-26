Home / Politics / JDU chief Nitish Kumar will soon return to BJP-led NDA: Jitan Ram Majhi

JDU chief Nitish Kumar will soon return to BJP-led NDA: Jitan Ram Majhi

Earlier in the day, Manjhi had said that the 'grand alliance' government in Bihar would not remain intact

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi | Photo: x @ANI
Press Trust of India Patna

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 7:45 PM IST
Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Friday it was only a matter of time before JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar returns to the BJP-led NDA.

Asked about the timing of Kumar joining hands with the NDA, Manjhi said, "It will happen at any moment. I knew from the beginning that the grand alliance government of the RJD-JD(U) would fall."

On the reason for Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav skipping the governor's high-tea ceremony on Republic Day, Manjhi said, "I cannot comment on this. You should ask him (Tejashwi Yadav) why he was absent."

"There is not much to say about the political atmosphere in Bihar. Nitish Kumar's statement on dynastic politics was directed at the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The 'grand alliance' government in Bihar will not remain intact after this statement from the CM. Kumar had also mentioned that some people wanted to promote their sons, but he followed in the footsteps of Karpoori Thakur," Manjhi said.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

