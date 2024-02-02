Home / Politics / JMM leader Champai Soren takes oath as chief minister of Jharkhand

JMM leader Champai Soren takes oath as chief minister of Jharkhand

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren on Friday took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand

Champai Soren (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST
He was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan here.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor C P Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan here.

Along with Champai Soren, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as state ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present on the occasion.

The 67-year-old tribal leader was sworn in as the 12th chief minister of the state. He became the sixth CM from Jharkhand's Kolhan region which comprises East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

Champai Soren was appointed to the chief minister's post on Thursday after he urged the governor to accept his claim to form the government at the earliest as there was "confusion" in the state which was without a chief minister since the resignation of Hemant Soren on Wednesday, deepening a political crisis.

Champai Soren has been given 10 days to prove his government's majority, said state Congress chief Rajesh Thakur whose party is a constituent of the JMM-led alliance.

"We stand united. Our alliance is very strong. No one can break it," Champai Soren had said.

Notably, JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud after he resigned as Jharkhand chief minister.

First Published: Feb 02 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

