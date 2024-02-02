SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

The Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren 's plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a case linked to a money laundering probe.

Soren, who was sent to one-day judicial custody by a special PMLA court in Ranchi following his arrest, had approached the Supreme Court over the issue. However, the top court refused to interfere in the matter and asked him to approach the High Court first.

Notably, he had first moved the Jharkhand High Court in the matter but later changed plans.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren is set to take oath as the new chief minister of the state on Friday amid the ongoing political crisis. This comes a day after Governor C P Radhakrishnan nominated Champai for the post, according to officials.

Hemant Soren arrested Champai's nomination comes merely days after former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Enforcement Directorate after tendering his resignation over an investigation linked to a money laundering probe.

Soren's arrest followed after the ED questioned him for nearly six hours in his Ranchi residence, two days after raiding the south Delhi home of the ex-CM on Monday.

What is the case against Hemant Soren During the Delhi raids, the ED claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh, a luxury BMW car and some "incriminating" documents in the day-long search.

According to the ED, the investigation is being done in connection to a probe into the "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia."





The ED has so far arrested 14 people in the case.

Hemant Soren is charged with "illegally" possessing a dozen land parcels in Ranchi. The lands measure about 8.5 acres in total and are proceeds of crime under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed.

The criminal case against Soren follows a June 2023 ECIR (ED term for FIR) over raids in Jharkhand. The alleged scam came to light after the ED had conducted widespread raids against state government employee and revenue department Sub-Inspector Bhanu Pratap Prasad at various locations in the state.