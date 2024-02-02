SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Hemant Soren arrested Champai's nomination comes merely days after former Jharkhand CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Enforcement Directorate after tendering his resignation over an investigation linked to a money laundering probe.
Soren's arrest followed after the ED questioned him for nearly six hours in his Ranchi residence, two days after raiding the south Delhi home of the ex-CM on Monday.
What is the case against Hemant Soren During the Delhi raids, the ED claimed to have recovered Rs 36 lakh, a luxury BMW car and some "incriminating" documents in the day-long search.
According to the ED, the investigation is being done in connection to a probe into the "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia."
The ED has so far arrested 14 people in the case.
Hemant Soren is charged with "illegally" possessing a dozen land parcels in Ranchi. The lands measure about 8.5 acres in total and are proceeds of crime under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate has claimed.
