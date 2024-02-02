Home / Politics / Tripura BJP announces 73-member state executive committee ahead of LS polls

The ruling BJP in Tripura announced a 73-member state executive committee months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Press Trust of India Agartala

Last Updated : Feb 02 2024 | 12:07 PM IST
All senior leaders of the party in the state, including Chief Minister Manik Saha, Rajya Sabha MP Bilab Kumar Deb, Union MoS for Social Empowerment and Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik and former deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, found a place in the committee announced on Thursday night.

There are 14 invitee members in the committee.

Names of 18 office-bearers of the party's state unit were announced on December 30.

With an eye on the elections, the state BJP has reconstituted the committees of office-bearers of all its frontal organisations, including Mohila Morcha and Yuva Morcha.

