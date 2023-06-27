Home / Politics / 'Jungle raj' in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, alleges CM; Lekhi hits back

'Jungle raj' in Delhi, people feeling unsafe, alleges CM; Lekhi hits back

"Some men carried out a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan underpass. The G20 Summit will be held near the underpass. People are feeling unsafe in Delhi. This is 'jungle raj'," Kejriwal said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday targeted the Centre and the Lt Governor over Delhi's law-and-order situation following a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel, claiming "jungle raj" was prevailing in a city gearing up for the G20 Summit.

He asserted that if the AAP government is given the charge of law and order, it will make Delhi the "safest city" in the country. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi hit back, claiming that Kejriwal wants control over the city's law and order "to protect his corrupt ministers and MLAs".

A delivery agent and his associate were allegedly robbed of Rs 2 lakh at gunpoint by four motorcycle-borne men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Five people have so far been arrested in connection with the Saturday incident.

Interacting with reporters on the sidelines of an event to inaugurate new electric vehicle charging stations, Kejriwal said, "It seems that the Centre does not have a solid plan to improve the law-and-order situation in Delhi.

"Some men carried out a robbery inside the Pragati Maidan underpass. The G20 Summit will be held near the underpass. People are feeling unsafe in Delhi. This is 'jungle raj'," the chief minister said.

Citing another crime incident, he asked, "What is happening in Delhi? Should the national capital's law-and-order situation be like this?"

Last week, Kejriwal and Lt Governor V K Saxena had shared accusatory letters over the law-and order-situation in the national capital.

Accusing the LG of interfering in the work of the AAP dispensation, Kejriwal said, "The only reason behind the current (law-and-order) situation is that the Centre and LG are using all their energy in stopping the work of the Delhi government.

"They are thinking about how to stop our schools, mohalla clinics, water supply and electricity. I request them to allow us to do our work and they should focus on their work. If you are not able to handle law and order, give us the responsibility. We will make Delhi the safest city in the country," he said on the sidelines of the event.

Reacting to the chief minister's comments, Lekhi told PTI Video, "Arvind Kejriwal is running a government where the (former) deputy chief minister (Manish Sisodia) is in jail for corruption. His (former) minister Satyendar Jain has recently come out on bail.

"Over 40 MLAs are indulging in corrupt and criminal activities. Tahir Hussain was involved in the killing of an Intelligence Bureau officer in the northeast Delhi riots while Amanatullah Khan was stealing cylinders and storing them in Okhla. I guess it is to protect all these criminals why he (Kejriwal) wants law and order in his hands," the Union minister claimed.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiCentre

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

