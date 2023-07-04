Home / Politics / NCP MLAs wanted Pawar to explore possibility of joining Maha govt: Patel

NCP MLAs wanted Pawar to explore possibility of joining Maha govt: Patel

If the NCP can form government with the Shiv Sena, why not with the BJP, Patel, who has switched over to Ajit Pawar's side, said in an interview to Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel has claimed 51 out of the 53 party MLAs had told NCP chief Sharad Pawar that a possibility of joining hands with the BJP should be explored after the MVA government in Maharashtra collapsed last year.

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel has claimed 51 out of the 53 party MLAs had told NCP chief Sharad Pawar that a possibility of joining hands with the BJP should be explored after the MVA government in Maharashtra collapsed last year.

If the NCP can form government with the Shiv Sena, why not with the BJP, Patel, who has switched over to Ajit Pawar's side, said in an interview to Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas.

On Sunday, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party to become deputy chief minister in the one-year-old Shiv Sena-BJP government, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the outfit 24 years ago after quitting the Congress.

Besides Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde cabinet.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena (then undivided), NCP and Congress, collapsed in June last year after a revolt led by Shinde.

Later, Shinde became the chief minister with BJP's support.

Patel said last year, internal discussions took place over joining the BJP alliance. There was a discussion among the MLAs, he said.

"There were discussions on this issue, but no decision was arrived at. Now a shape has been given. The decision has been taken as a party, not by me or Ajit Pawar individually," the Rajya Sabha member said.

He also claimed Jayant Patil was among the 51 MLAs, who wanted Sharad Pawar to explore the possibility of joining the government.

Only Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik were not present, he added.

"The NCP ministers wrote a letter to Sharad Pawar saying the party shouldn't stay out of power. There is no harm in exploring the possibility of joining the government," he said.

Asked why the step to join the government was not taken, Patel said, "No decision was arrived at and the other side may have felt we were not required."

Patel also said despite being so close to Sharad Pawar, he was not aware of the latter deciding to quit as party chief (a few months back).

'I don't think Sharad Pawar will be upset with me. I will face whatever feelings he has for me," he said.

Asked about Jayant Patil moving a petition before Assembly Speaker seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs who joined the ruling alliance, Patel said there have been no internal elections in the party.

"Jayant Patil has not been elected as the state party president, and there is no sanctity to decisions taken by him," he claimed.

On Sharad Pawar sacking him from the party, Patel said he does not wish to comment on the NCP chief's action.

Asked if he will be part of the Union cabinet, Patel said nothing has been decided as of now.

"We are with them now. May be later,' he said.

Also Read

Sharad Pawar strikes back, sacks NCP working prez Praful Patel, MP Tatkare

'Dirty tricks': Opposition hits back at BJP after NCP split in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP working presidents

NCP's Ajit Pawar sworn in as deputy CM in Eknath Shinde-led Maha govt

Joining Maha govt a collective decision to provide stability: Praful Patel

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to inaugurate new NCP party office in Mumbai

Maharashtra shake-up: Sibal accuses BJP of toppling Opposition govts

BJP to protest in K'taka against govt's 'failure' to fulfill poll promises

Maharashtra Cong convenes meeting, discussion on Oppn leader's post likely

Yet to ascertain whether NCP in govt or Oppn: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

Topics :MaharashtraNCPSharad PawarPraful PatelMaharashtra government

First Published: Jul 04 2023 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story