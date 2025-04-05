Home / Politics / Kerala Ezhava leader sparks row by calling Malappuram a 'separate nation'

Kerala Ezhava leader sparks row by calling Malappuram a 'separate nation'

While addressing a convention of community members at Chungathara here on Friday, Natesan said that people belonging to the backward community are living under constant fear in Malappuram

Vellappally Natesan
Vellappally Natesan charged that the community members could not even breathe freely here and were treated just as "voting machines" | Image: X/NewsDrum
Press Trust of India Malappuram (Kerala)
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2025 | 3:06 PM IST
Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan has made controversial remarks against Muslim-dominated Malappuram district in the state, describing it as a "separate nation" or an exclusive "state of certain people".

SNDP is an organisation that represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala.

While addressing a convention of community members at Chungathara here on Friday, Natesan said that people belonging to the backward community are living under constant fear in Malappuram.

He charged that the community members could not even breathe freely here and were treated just as "voting machines".

"I think, you (community members) cannot live here speaking your independent opinion. Malappuram is a separate nation...or a separate state of certain people." He further said that was the reason for the continuing backwardness of Ezhava people in Malappuram.

He sought to know whether the community members in Malappuram have received any benefits from the country's independence decades ago.

Barring the MGNREGA, in which field does the backward community members have significant representations, he asked during the address.

He also claimed that the Ezhava community members are suffering due to vote bank politics.

Topics :KeralaKerala govt

First Published: Apr 05 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

