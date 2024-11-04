'Compelled to reply in Malayalam': Kerala MP questions Hindi responses

John Brittas, the deputy leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in the Rajya Sabha, raised concerns on Sunday (November 3) regarding Ravneet Singh, Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing, writing official responses to him in Hindi. In what he described as “a compelling gesture of protest”, Brittas has chosen to respond to the minister in Malayalam.

In his written responses to Brittas concerning the quality of food served on trains and the demand for additional bogies for general class passengers, Singh has consistently used formal Hindi. Brittas argued that this contravenes established conventions, which dictate that responses to MPs from southern India should be provided in English.

Brittas expressed his frustration in a post on X, stating, “It has been a norm and precedent that letters from the Union government to southern MPs are written in English. Lately, however, that’s not the case, and @RavneetBittu makes it a point to write exclusively in Hindi. I am compelled to reply to him in Malayalam!”

Concerns over communication norms

In an official statement, the CPM lawmaker noted that Kerala has not adopted Hindi as an official language. He referenced the Official Languages Act, which stipulates that English must also be utilised for all official purposes of the Union government and for conducting business in Parliament. He further highlighted that the Act specifies that English should be employed for communication between the Union and any state that has not adopted Hindi as its official language.

Brittas added, “The recent pattern of Hindi-only replies contravenes these statutory language provisions, posing a barrier to effective communication and hindering MPs from non-Hindi-speaking regions in their parliamentary work.” He asserted that the repeated Hindi-only replies indicate a deliberate policy, which has influenced his decision to respond in Malayalam. Moreover, he further said that this issue is not isolated to him but also impacts other MPs from southern states.

Voices against 'Hindi imposition'

Previously, DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has also protested against alleged Hindi imposition. The controversy over linguistic diversity intensified after Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, during the Hindi Month celebration, was challenged by Stalin for omitting a line in Tamil, sparking accusations of disrespect.

Back in 2022, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy had also raised the issue saying, "Just because a large population speaks Hindi, it doesn’t become a National Language. Less than 9 States, Kashmir-Kanyakumari, have Hindi as second, third language or not even that..." He added, "From the beginnig, ‘Hindi’ based political parties in the Centre have been making efforts to destroy regional languages."

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar have also raised similar concerns.