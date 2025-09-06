Home / Politics / KPCC chief admits error over GST 'Bidis and Bihar' social media post

KPCC chief admits error over GST 'Bidis and Bihar' social media post

Kerala state unit of the Congress in a recent post on X, allegedly drew parallels between Bihar and Bidi (a tobacco product) in the wake of the recent GST reforms, and triggered sharp reactions

The now deleted post said, "Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered sin anymore". | File Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Thiruvanthapuram
Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The KPCC president, Sunny Joseph, on Saturday admitted that there was a "mistake" and "lack of caution" while posting the "bidis and Bihar" jibe on the social media handle of the party's state unit, a day after it was deleted following a political backlash.

Joseph said the 'X' post was deleted and an apology was tendered by the social media team as directed by the state leadership.

Kerala state unit of the Congress in a recent post on X, allegedly drew parallels between Bihar and Bidi (a tobacco product) in the wake of the recent GST reforms, and triggered sharp reactions from the BJP.

The now deleted post said, "Bidis and Bihar start with B. Cannot be considered sin anymore".

"The post has been deleted. The responsible persons - admin of the social media handle and the person who operates it, withdrew it and tendered an apology. The Congress does not endorse that," Sunny Joseph told a TV channel.

While replying to a question, he also said there was a mistake and a lack of caution in putting out such a post.

The matter was taken up with former legislator V T Balram, who is in charge of KPCC's digital media cell, Joseph added.

Several North Indian leaders criticised Congress for the now-deleted X post.

"Our jibe at Modi's election gimmick with GST rates is being twisted. Our apologies if you felt hurt," the party said in a fresh X post on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

