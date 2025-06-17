Home / Politics / Ladli Behna beneficiaries to get Rs 250 as Raksha Bandhan 'shagun': MP CM

While the Ladli Behna scheme provides Rs 1,250 per month to eligible women, an additional Rs 250 will be transferred next month as a "shagun" on the Raksha Bandhan festival, he said

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development works in the district. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Jabalpur
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 9:18 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 250 as "shagun" (token amount given as blessing) on Raksha Bandhan to beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana in addition to the Rs 1,250 given as monthly instalment.

Yadav made the announcement on Monday while addressing a function in Belkheda village, located 40 km from the Jabalpur district headquarters.

While the Ladli Behna scheme provides Rs 1,250 per month to eligible women, an additional Rs 250 will be transferred next month as a "shagun" on the Raksha Bandhan festival, he said. 

The CM also transferred a collective sum of Rs 1,551.44 crore as the instalment for June into the bank accounts of 1.27 crore beneficiaries of the scheme.

This was the 25th instalment the beneficiaries received since the scheme started, officials said.

Yadav also announced the opening of a government college in Belkheda as well as construction of office complex and residential quarters for revenue department staff.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for various development works in the district.

Topics :Mohan YadavMadhya Pradeshrakshabandhan

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

