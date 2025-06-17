Ladli Behna beneficiaries to get Rs 250 as Raksha Bandhan 'shagun': MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 250 as "shagun" (token amount given as blessing) on Raksha Bandhan to beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana in addition to the Rs 1,250 given as monthly instalment.

Yadav made the announcement on Monday while addressing a function in Belkheda village, located 40 km from the Jabalpur district headquarters.

While the Ladli Behna scheme provides Rs 1,250 per month to eligible women, an additional Rs 250 will be transferred next month as a "shagun" on the Raksha Bandhan festival, he said.

The CM also transferred a collective sum of Rs 1,551.44 crore as the instalment for June into the bank accounts of 1.27 crore beneficiaries of the scheme.