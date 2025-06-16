Making cuts in implementation of MGNREGA crime against Constitution: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday alleged that the Modi government is trying to destroy MGNREGA and said making cuts in the implementation of this scheme is a "crime against the Constitution".

The Congress president shared on X a media report which claimed that for the first time, the government has capped spending under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at 60 per cent of its annual allocation for the first half of the financial year 2025-26.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "The Modi government is trying to destroy MGNREGA, the lifeline of the poor. The Modi government has now fixed the limit of MGNREGA expenditure at 60% for the first 6 months of the year".

Making cuts in the implementation of MGNREGA, which ensures the Right to Work under the Constitution, is a "crime against the Constitution", he said. Posing questions from the Congress' side, Kharge asked whether the Modi government is doing this only because it wants to snatch about Rs 25,000 crore from the pockets of the poor, which it has to spend separately in the next financial year when the demand is high at the end of the year. "Since MGNREGA is a demand-driven scheme, what happens if there is a surge in demand during the first half in case of disasters or adverse weather conditions? Will not imposing such a cap hurt the poor who depend on MGNREGA for their livelihood?" Kharge said.

What happens if the limit is crossed and will states be forced to deny employment despite demand, or will workers have to work without payment, he asked. Is it not true that according to a recent report, only 7 per cent of families have received the promised 100 days of work, Kharge further asked. "Why were nearly 7 crore registered workers excluded from MGNREGA on the condition of AADHAAR based payment? Why was the MGNREGA budget allocated the least in the total budget in 10 years? Why is the anti-poor Modi government hell-bent on oppressing MGNREGA workers?" he said. The axing of expenditure on MGNREGA is a severe blow inflicted by the Modi government on the lives of every poor, Kharge said, adding the Congress will vehemently oppose this.