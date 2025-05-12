Monday, May 12, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MP CM Mohan Yadav reviews Simhastha Kumbh Mela preparations in Ujjain

MP CM Mohan Yadav reviews Simhastha Kumbh Mela preparations in Ujjain

After the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav insisted on developing basic facilities for religious tourism in the entire Malwa region in view of Simhastha Kumbh

CM Yadav added that religious tourism in the region is expected to grow, with work already underway to enhance the event (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke on the preparations for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, emphasising its global significance.

After the meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav insisted on developing basic facilities for religious tourism in the entire Malwa region in view of Simhastha Kumbh and completing all the tasks within the time limit.

"Simhastha is not just of Madhya Pradesh, it is the pride of the whole world. So, detailed planning needs to be made," CM Yadav said.

He added that religious tourism in the region is expected to grow, with work already underway to enhance the event and its facilities.

 

Simhastha is a Hindu religious Mela held every 12 years in Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh. It is also known as the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh and the previous Simhastha was held in 2016.

'Simhastha' will be organized in Ujjain in 2028 and adequate preparations are being made for all the saints, Akharas, and social organisations, the CM said, highlighting that the state government is working on a big plan to make Ujjain a religious city on the lines of Haridwar.

"Everyone wishes that as people take holy dip in Maa Ganga in Haridwar and Prayagraj, if one comes to Ujjain, then they should take dip into Kshipra river. So, the state government has made arrangements that in the coming days, all pilgrims will always take a dip with the water of Kshipra river. Holy dips during Simhastha will also be done with water of Kshipra river," CM said.

The Chief Minister further stressed that the state government would ensure cleanliness of Kshipra river and its flow. All the possible arrangements will be made to maintain the pride and dignity of Kshipra river and to enhance the sanctity of Ujjain.

Additionally, CM Yadav paid obeisance to all the saints again and sought blessings for his government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt Kumbh Mela

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

