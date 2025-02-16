Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Lalu Prasad courts controversy with Maha Kumbh 'meaningless' remark

Asked to comment on how lakhs of people were heading to Prayagraj for the mega religious gathering, Prasad said, The Kumbh has no meaning It is just meaningless

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav during the party's national executive committee meeting, in Patna, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Sunday sparked controversy with his remarks dubbing the Maha Kumbh as "meaningless, as he blamed the Railways for the stampede in New Delhi that claimed 18 lives.

Prasad also slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the incident at New Delhi railway station, and demanded resignation of the railway minister.

The stampede episode is very disturbing; it has exposed the inadequate arrangements made by the central government. The railway minister must resign after this incident it's a complete failure of the Railways, he asserted.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station. Details were awaited on the exact number of people from Bihar who died in the stampede and the ones injured.

Asked to comment on how lakhs of people were heading to Prayagraj for the mega religious gathering, Prasad said, The Kumbh has no meaning It is just meaningless.

Reacting to the remarks, Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma said it has exposed the RJD's mindset towards the Hindu religion.

He is making such comments due to his politics of appeasement. The RJD leaders have always insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The latest statement of Lalu Prasad calling the Maha Kumbh meaningless exposes the party's mindset towards the Hindu religion, Sharma claimed.

First Published: Feb 16 2025 | 3:26 PM IST

