Lalu Prasad re-elected RJD chief, vows candidate survey for Bihar polls

Lalu Prasad was re-elected national president of the RJD, a party he founded by splitting the Janata Dal, on Saturday.

Addressing the national council of the party following the re-election on its 28th anniversary, the 78-year-old leader said a survey is being done to identify suitable candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

"A survey is underway to pick up the candidates from among you people. I will take a final decision in consultation with Tejashwi," he said.

"I have passed over the mantle to Tejashwi and call upon you all to put every ounce of your efforts into ensuring that he wins the elections," he added.

The veteran leader seemed visibly pleased with his 36-year-old son and said, "I keep getting feedback from him on a regular basis. He is always on the move, travelling to the farthest corners of the state. Many times I come to know of his tours only upon return." He also profusely thanked his wife Rabri Devi, who had taken the political plunge when a CBI charge sheet in the fodder scam had forced him to step down as chief minister of Bihar. "I am grateful to her for being a pillar of support. She handled everything when I was not available. Of late, my health has been precarious, and she is the one who looks after me," said Prasad.