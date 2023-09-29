Last nine years saw decisive policies, economy got new direction: Shah

The last nine years have witnessed decisive policies, political stability, democracy and teamwork in the federal structure that led the country out of the "policy paralysis" from 2004 to 2014, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Addressing the 118th Annual Session of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said the period of 2004 to 2014 "shook the country", which was also the "last period" of political instability.

The last nine years have seen the result of performance. The country's economy has also got a new direction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said.

"The last nine years have been that of political stability and decisive policy-making... our GDP has grown from USD 2.03 trillion to USD 3.75 trillion during the period, which is almost double. Per capita income has grown from Rs 68,000 in 2013-14... to Rs 1.80 lakh," he said.

Shah said PM Modi has tried to change India in every field in the last nine years and has also been successful.

After successfully organising the G20 Summit, a new energy has been infused not only in trade and industries but also in every sector of the country and all people are experiencing a new momentum, the Union home minister said.

He said trade and industries are the centre of the country's economy, from where it gets energy.

"Due to the changes brought about by policies, today 'India's Moment' is talked about everywhere and India is known as a vibrant spot all over the world," he said.

Shah said whenever a company wants to shift base around the world, India emerges as the bright spot to relocate.

"Our country is the youngest and we also have the largest number of engineers, doctors and technocrats. There is democracy here, there is teamwork and the policy formulation is also clear under the leadership of Modi ji. Therefore, now no one can stop India from establishing itself at the first place in every field in the Amrit Kaal," he said.

The Union home minister said the Production Linked Incentive Scheme has fulfilled the dream of Make in India in 14 sectors within the country. "This is the right time. The next 25 years are extremely important for India's trade and industries. Indian industries will have to move towards changing both their size and scale," he said.

Shah said the need of the hour is that Indian companies become multi-national.

"The network of small industries along with big industries will have to be strengthened and PHDCCI will have to come forward strongly to provide guidance and infrastructure in this," he said.

Shah said that because of the new education policy brought by the Modi government, India is going to become the best destination in the world for students in the next 10 years.