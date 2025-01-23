Lone Manipur JD(U) MLA affirms support to BJP-led NDA govt in state

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nasir met JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha and later issued a video statement, disassociating himself from Ksh Biren Singh's communication to the state governor about the withdrawal of support

Nasir's assertion came a day after the JD(U)'s Manipur president, Ksh Biren Singh, announced the withdrawal of support to Chief Minister N Biren Singh. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 10:03 PM IST
The lone Janata Dal (United) MLA in Manipur, Muhammad Abdul Nasir, announced on Thursday that he will continue to support the BJP government in the state.

Nasir's assertion came a day after the JD(U)'s Manipur president, Ksh Biren Singh, announced the withdrawal of support to Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led government, creating a flutter. The JD(U) swung into damage-control mode by sacking him and reiterating support to the BJP dispensation. 

Nasir met JD(U) working president Sanjay Jha and later issued a video statement, disassociating himself from Ksh Biren Singh's communication to the state governor about the withdrawal of support.

He said, "I continue supporting the NDA."  Nasir noted that JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remains part of the BJP-led NDA, stressing his bond with the party's leadership.

Jha said Nasir expressed his faith in Kumar's leadership during their meeting.

Though withdrawal of the JD(U) support to the state government, which has been under severe and constant attack from the opposition due to the ongoing ethnic strife, would have made little impact on its stability, it would have been bad optics for the BJP-led government at the Centre, particularly ahead of the next month's Delhi Assembly polls.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 10:03 PM IST

