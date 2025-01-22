Business Standard

Home / India News / Nitish Kumar's JDU withdraws support to Biren Singh-led BJP govt in Manipur

Nitish Kumar's JDU withdraws support to Biren Singh-led BJP govt in Manipur

While the JDU's move will not affect the stability of the government, it sends a strong message, given the party's role as a key ally of the BJP at both the Centre and in Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has withdrawn its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur, news agency PTI reported. The JD(U)'s only MLA in the strife-torn state will now sit in the opposition ranks.
 
While the JD(U)'s move will not affect the stability of the government, it sends a strong message, given that the party is a key ally in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre and Bihar.
 
Recently, the Conrad Sangma-led National People's Party, which governs Meghalaya, also withdrew support from the N Biren Singh-led government in Manipur.
 
The JD(U)'s move comes months after five of its six MLAs elected in the 2022 Assembly election switched allegiance to the BJP, bolstering the ruling party's numbers in the 60-member Assembly.
 
 
The BJP currently holds 37 seats, supported by five MLAs from the Naga People's Front and three Independents, giving it a comfortable majority. Despite this, the defection of the JD(U) MLAs remains under judicial scrutiny in the Speaker's Tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.
 
Kshetrimayum Biren Singh, president of the JD(U)'s Manipur unit, confirmed the withdrawal of support in a letter to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. "After Janata Dal (United) became a part of the INDIA bloc, support to the BJP-led government was withdrawn," the letter stated. 
 
Singh further emphasised that the seating arrangement of the lone remaining JD(U) MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, was made in the opposition bench in the last session of the Assembly.

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

