Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Unemployment rising on govt's wrong policies, Budget must give relief: Cong

Unemployment rising on govt's wrong policies, Budget must give relief: Cong

Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that "back-breaking inflation in the last 10 years has emptied the pockets of the common people"

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
The prices of milk, flour, pulses, petrol, diesel and vegetables are "skyrocketing", he said. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 6:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Thursday said the "ever-increasing" unemployment and inflation due to "wrong policies" of the Modi government have made life extremely difficult for lower and middle class families, and asserted that the country now needs a budget that provides relief from rising prices.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X which claimed that "back-breaking inflation in the last 10 years has emptied the pockets of the common people".

"The Modani government has only taken care of its rich friends in the last ten years. Ever-increasing unemployment and inflation due to wrong policies of the government have made life extremely difficult for lower and middle class families," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

The prices of milk, flour, pulses, petrol, diesel and vegetables are "skyrocketing", he said.

"The burden of EMIs and daily needs is increasing on every household. The country now needs a budget that provides relief from inflation!" he said.

Will the government take any concrete steps after listening to the problems of the people, Ramesh asked.

Also Read

LIVE news: HPCL reports Q3 net profit at Rs 3,023 cr, revenue at Rs 1.10 trillion

News updates: Delhi people angry with AAP, win 50% votes in every booth, PM Modi tells BJP workers

Disappointing Q2 GDP numbers aren't a blip but slowdown in economy: Cong

Cong's Ajay Maken alleges scam worth Rs 382 crore by AAP government

Why did BJP adopt 'save criminals' policy instead of 'save daughters': Cong

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that it is becoming clear that the "disappointing" Quarter 2 GDP growth numbers are not a blip but a clear slowdown in the economy and the post-pandemic bump is not broad-based enough to power long-term growth.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday also hit out at the Modi government over its economic policies and asserted that real development is when everyone progresses, there is a fair environment for business, a fair tax system and the income of workers increases.

Gandhi on Sunday announced the launch of a 'White T-shirt Movement', championing the rights of the masses. He had accused the Narendra Modi government of turning its back on the poor. The Congress leader had announced the launch in a post on X and urged people to be a part of it.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, claiming the issues of rising prices, decreasing private investments and stagnating wages are hitting the common people hard.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wayanad rehabilitation: No assistance from the Centre yet, says Kerala CM

Ban on liquor at religious sites step towards prohibition: Uma Bharti

Centre demolished 12 slums in Delhi in past 2 years: Saurabh Bhardwaj

Political parties should have code of conduct for lawmakers, says Om Birla

Premium

Delays in civic polls spotlight weak state election commissions' powers

Topics :Narendra ModiCongressBudget 2025

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story