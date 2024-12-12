Meeting Adani is not sin: TN BJP chief Annamalai slams DMK, Congress

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai on Wednesday defended meeting industrialist Gautam Adani, calling it "not a sin" and accusing Congress and DMK of misleading the public with their protests over Adani's ties to the party.

"He is a businessman in our country. Every single state government wants to roll a red carpet for inviting big industrialists to their global investor summit. It is the Congress and DMK MPs that started this bogus protest outside the Parliament saying that 'Adani-BJP Ek Hai.' Since CM (MK Stalin) said he has not met Adani, we are making a charge against him. Don't hoodwink Tamil Nadu people... You should acknowledge that Adani has done business in Tamil Nadu," Annamalai said.

Meanwhile, Congress on Tuesday denied BJP's allegations of links to billionaire George Soros. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate called the claims "baseless" and said they were a diversion from the Adani controversy.

Speaking to ANI, Shrinate questioned why the government has not acted against Soros if he is promoting an "anti-India agenda." She highlighted BJP's alleged ties to Soros-backed initiatives like Capital Float, saying, "One of the founders of Capital Float is linked to a prominent BJP leader. If Soros's agenda is anti-national, why hasn't the government banned it?"

Shrinate also noted that India contributed USD 900,000 to Soros' projects over the past decade and questioned why no legal action has been taken. "The BJP is trying to divert attention from Adani's issues by sensationalising the Soros connection," she said.

The controversy spilled over into Parliament, with BJP President JP Nadda accusing Congress of connections to Soros and his foundation. Nadda said, "The Opposition is trying to bring instability in the country. What is the relationship between George Soros and Congress?"

More From This Section

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi dismissed the claims, calling them "ridiculous." She said, "They are talking about some 1994 thing; no one knows what they are talking about. They just want to avoid discussing the Adani issue."

The heated exchanges continue as the Parliament's winter session progresses

Meanwhile, BJP's Tamil Nadu's President also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his contributions to Tamil Nadu's culture, stating, "Nobody has done so much for Tamil culture, for Tamil Nadu, than PM Narendra Modi. At Banaras Hindu University, he has hosted a Tamil Chair. He is taking Thiruvalluvar statues across the world, that is a manifesto of promise for us in 2024. Today, he has honoured the Mahakavi Bharati by inviting the Tamil people staying in Delhi to his home, his official residence.