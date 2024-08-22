Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maharashtra's gazetted officers' body to go on strike from Aug 29

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM
The move comes ahead of the state assembly polls likely to be held in October or November. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:06 PM IST
The Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Mahasangh on Thursday said it will go on an indefinite strike from August 29 if its demands, including reintroduction of the Old Pension Scheme, are not met.

The move comes ahead of the state assembly polls likely to be held in October or November.

The MSGOM said as stated in the state budget, the government must issue a government resolution on the OPS.

It said the issue of OPS has been discussed with the state government but it is not being implemented. It has also demanded that the retirement age of state government employees be raised to 60 from 58. The MSOGM, while opposing the system of contractual jobs, demanded that three lakh vacant posts be filled by the state government.

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:06 PM IST

