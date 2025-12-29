I am secular in true sense, appeasement charge is wrong: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday rejected allegations of indulging in appeasement, asserting that she is "secular in the true sense" and participates in programmes across faiths without discrimination.

She was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of Durga Angan', a cultural complex dedicated to Goddess Durga, at New Town in Kolkata.

People accuse me of indulging in appeasement, but it is not correct. I am secular in the true sense, she said, adding that she attends programmes of all religions.

The Trinamool Congress chief did not identify the accuser, but the opposition BJP often charges her with appeasing the Muslims.