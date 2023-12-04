Home / Politics / Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend INDIA bloc meet in Delhi on Dec 6

Mamata Banerjee unlikely to attend INDIA bloc meet in Delhi on Dec 6

Banerjee said she was unaware of the meeting date and indicated that had she been informed in advance, "she would have rescheduled her itinerary"

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said she won't be able to attend the upcoming opposition INDIA bloc meeting scheduled in Delhi on December 6, citing prior engagements in North Bengal.

Banerjee said she was unaware of the meeting date and indicated that had she been informed in advance, "she would have rescheduled her itinerary."

Leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to convene at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on December 6 to formulate a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, as per sources on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"I will be visiting North Bengal from December 6- December 11. I was not aware of the meeting date on December 6. Had I known about the meeting date beforehand, then I could have rescheduled my visit," Banerjee told reporters outside Raj Bhawan.

The participation of any other leader from the party at the meeting remains unclear at this point.

Banerjee, accompanied by her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, has consistently attended previous meetings of the INDIA opposition bloc.

During the anticipated meeting on Wednesday evening, leaders are expected to deliberate and finalise their plan to collectively confront the BJP in the lead-up to the polls.

Also Read

Jyotipriyo Mallick: From Mamata loyalist to "scam-tainted" minister

Mamata to skip oppn dinner on Mon, to take part in discussion on Tue

Bengal under TMC known for crimes, anti-national activities, says BJP

I have very good working relationship with govt: Bengal Governor Bose

Odisha train accident: Bengal CM Mamata meets injured patients in Cuttack

RS panel holds Raghav Chadha guilty for misleading facts, ends suspension

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's Rajya Sabha membership revoked

Congress' greed, lust of power led to defeat in Assembly elections: Vijayan

From Raje to Balaknath: Who are the top CM contenders for Rajasthan?

I think Adhir Ranjan leaked Ethics report on Mahua Moitra: Nishikant Dubey

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeUnited OppositionDelhimallikarjun khargeCongressTMC

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story