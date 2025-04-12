Mamata trying to create Bangladesh by threatening Hindus: Sukanta Majumdar

Amid chaos over violence in Murshidabad, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of "threatening Hindus" and trying to "create a Bangladesh here".

He also accused the police of failing to take action on the directions of Mamata Banerjee, saying that police were "doing nothing" and were "keeping quiet". Majumdar, also the West Bengal BJP president, said that they were in touch with Delhi apprising about the events.

"The police are doing nothing and are keeping quiet in Mamata Banerjee's directions. She is trying to create a Bangladesh here by threatening Hindus, but Hindus have always fought, and it will continue that. We are in contact with Delhi, and the (Union) Home Minister is aware of everything," Majumdar, the junior minister for education, told ANI.

When asked about the situation in violence-hit districts, including Murshidabad, Majumdar alleged that the situation was "grave" and the houses were being "looted". He said that intervention from the central government would be required in the future, given the escalations.

"The situation is grave. Hindu women are being abused, and houses are being looted. Police are staying silent. Yesterday, Amit Shah took information (regarding what is happening). The intervention from central government would be required to handle the situation, given the way it is escalating," he told reporters.

West Bengal Police announced on Saturday that the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur, Murshidabad district, is now under control.

An unruly mob, which had turned violent during demonstrations opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act, was dispersed through effective police action.

Also Read

Taking to X, West Bengal police posted, "The situation in Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur is now under control. The unruly mob has been dispersed by effective police action. Traffic has returned to normalcy on the national highway. Strict action will be taken against those who have resorted to violence. Raids are being conducted to arrest the troublemakers. Legal action will also be initiated against rumour-mongers trying to spread misinformation. We request all not to heed rumours and keep calm."

Security was heightened in Jangipur on Saturday following violent protests that damaged public property. According to a police official, the demonstrations were in response to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, but the situation has now stabilised.