Palaniswami vows to build a greater Tamil Nadu with NDA, thanks PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami further said that the people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent, development-focused government

AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016 (Photo: PTI)
Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his unwavering support and said that the party will work closely with "NDA allies" to realise the aspirations of the people and contribute to his "transformative vision."

"I extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for his unwavering support to AIADMK Official. We are honoured to be welcomed into a partnership with NDA . An alliance founded on a shared vision for Tamil Nadu's progress and prosperity," Palaniswami posted on X on Friday.

He further said that the people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent, development-focused government.

"At this pivotal moment, with visionary guidance of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji , AIADMK will work closely with NDA allies to realise the aspirations of the people and contribute to his transformative vision. Together, we are committed to building a greater Tamil Nadu--one free from dynastic politics, corruption, and misgovernance. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve a transparent, development-focused government--and we are determined to deliver it in the upcoming Assembly elections," he added.

This comes after AIADMK, BJP, and all the alliance parties decided to contest the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu together under the National Democratic Alliance.

The significant political development comes ahead of the TN Assembly election to be held in 2026.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said , "These elections will be contested under the leadership of PM Modi on a national level and under the leadership of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami on the state level..."

The BJP is eager to improve its prospects in Tamil Nadu following a determined effort in the last Lok Sabha elections, where it failed to win a seat in the southern state.

In the previous two elections--the Lok Sabha and the last assembly polls--the AIADMK has struggled to perform strongly.

The AIADMK entered into an alliance with the BJP after the passing of J Jayalalithaa in 2016.

During the 2021 state elections, the AIADMK and the BJP were in alliance, which resulted in the BJP winning four seats. However, the AIADMK severed ties with the BJP in 2023.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

