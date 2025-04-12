Home / Politics / YSRCP accuses TDP of shielding online abusers, questions legal action

YSRCP accuses TDP of shielding online abusers, questions legal action

YSRCP spokesperson Shyamala made the allegations in the wake of TDP worker C Kiran Kumar's arrest for allegedly abusing former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife

YSRCP leader slammed Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anita over her remarks on Reddy's family, claiming no action was taken (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
The opposition YSRCP on Friday accused the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh of sheltering online abusers, particularly those targetting women.

YSRCP spokesperson Shyamala made the allegations in the wake of TDP worker C Kiran Kumar's arrest for allegedly abusing former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife.

Kumar was arrested based on a complaint, produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody on Friday, Guntur SP S Satish told PTI.

The arrest of Kumar is a staged drama, and even though he named N Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh as the instigators, yet no action was taken. Is law applied selectively? asked Shyamala in the press release.

The YSRCP leader slammed Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anita over her remarks on Reddy's family, claiming no action was taken.

She wondered why people allegedly spreading hatred were being protected.

Shyamala criticised iTDP a social media wing of TDP for allegedly spreading venom across platforms.

Despite YSRCP leaders' complaints, she said the police are allegedly remaining silent and questioned what Home Minister V Anita did for the victim.

Further, she alleged that unrestrained abuses were directed against her as well.

Shyamala said the state is plagued by anarchy, illegality, and atrocities.

First Published: Apr 12 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

