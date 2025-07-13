Explained: Why is Martyrs' Day in Jammu and Kashmir controversial?

The political temperature in Jammu and Kashmir rose ahead of July 13, observed as Martyrs’ Day, as police imposed restrictions and detained political leaders.

According to media reports, the J&K Police, along with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), enforced a partial lockdown in Srinagar to prevent gatherings at the Martyrs’ Graveyard. Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were reportedly denied entry to the cemetery.

ALSO READ: Travel in designated convoys: Kashmir police advisory for Amarnath pilgrims In a post on X, Omar Abdullah criticised the restrictions, saying: “Homes have been locked from the outside, police and central forces are deployed to stop people from visiting a historically important graveyard containing the graves of people who laid down their lives to give Kashmiris a voice.”

Calling the move “blatantly undemocratic”, he added: “The July 13 massacre is our Jallianwala Bagh. What a shame that true heroes who fought against British rule in all its forms are today projected as villains only because they were Muslims.” Let's understand the history of Martyrs' Day in Jammu and Kashmir and why this day remains deeply divisive. Origin of Martyrs’ Day Martyrs’ Day commemorates the 21 Kashmiri Muslim protesters killed on July 13, 1931, by the Dogra regime during British India. The protesters had assembled outside Srinagar Central Jail, demanding the release of Abdul Qadeer Khan, who had been arrested for inciting rebellion against Maharaja Hari Singh.

As the crowd swelled, Dogra troops opened fire, killing 22. The bodies were buried at the shrine of Muslim saint Khwaja Bahawuddin Naqshbandi in Srinagar. The site became known as Mazar-e-Shuhada, or the Martyrs’ Graveyard. The day has since been observed as a symbol of resistance and the struggle for Kashmiri self-determination. Who was Abdul Qadeer Khan? There is limited documentation on Abdul Qadeer Khan’s origins, but he is widely believed to have worked for a British officer, Major Butt, in Peshawar. In Kashmir, Khan gave impassioned speeches against the Dogra regime, leading to his arrest. He was charged with 'sedition' and provocation with 'intent to cause riot'. His arrest and trial triggered widespread protests, culminating in the July 13 killings.