Business Standard
Home / Elections / Jammu Kashmir Elections / News / Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu-Kashmir CM; Congress opts out of govt

Omar Abdullah takes oath as Jammu-Kashmir CM; Congress opts out of govt

Top INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti were present at Omar Abdullah's swearing-in ceremony in Srinagar

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Srinagar: J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah during an interview with PTI, in Srinagar, Saturday, April 13, 2024. (PTI: Photo/S Irfan)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Wednesday took oath as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union territory swearing-in at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Top INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, CPI leader D Raja, among others were present at the event.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Notably, the Congress party, which fought the Assembly polls with Abdullah’s party in an alliance, has decided to sit out the government. 

While JKNC logged a victory winning 42 out of the 90 seats, the Congress could manage only seven seats during the polls. After the results, four independent MLAs had extended their support to Abdullah, helping him cross the majority mark of 45, needed to form the government.
 

The Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases from September 18 to October 1. The results were announced alongside Haryana on October 8.

More From This Section

Omar Abdullah,Omar

NC-Congress alliance stakes claim to form J&K govt: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah,Omar

J&K polls: Four Independent MLAs help NC cross majority mark. Top updates

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah elected as leader of NC, set to stake claim to form govt

Omar Abdullah,Omar

INDIA bloc to set aside restoration of Article 370 for now: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah,Omar

Resolution on statehood restoration to be passed in 1st cabinet meet: Omar


These elections marked the first polls in the erstwhile state since it was bifurcated into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, in August 2019. The Centre had decided revoking the special status of the region by abrogating Article 370.

The NC-Congress alliance last governed the region from 2009 to 2014. On Monday, J-K LG Manoj Sinha invited Abdullah to form the next government in the union territory.
The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party won 29 seats in Jammu and Kashmir elections, where it had hoped to form the government by banking on the Article 370 poll plank.

The saffron party managed to retain Haryana for the third time, leaving the Congress in shock, which had hoped to oust the BJP after its 10 years of rule in the state.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah,Omar

LIVE news: JKNC leader Omar Abdullah takes oath as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir

Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah to be sworn in as J&K's first CM since Article 370 abrogation

Jitendra Singh, BJP cndidate

BJP overcomes taboo to achieve highest vote share in J&K: Jitendra Singh

Omar Abdullah, Omar

NC leader Omar Abdullah to take oath as J-K Chief Minister on October 16

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Delay in swearing-in of new govt due to procedural needs: Omar Abdullah

Topics : Omar Abdullah Rahul Gandhi National Conference BS Web Reports Jammu and Kashmir politics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 1 LIVELatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon