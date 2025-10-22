Home / Politics / PM Modi touts bullish economy, ignores farmers' woes, says Congress

PM Modi touts bullish economy, ignores farmers' woes, says Congress

Jairam Ramesh claimed that the market prices for various crops like maize, soybean and moong are currently well below their minimum support prices

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
Market prices for maize, soybean, moong, arhar, cotton, and bajra are well below the corresponding MSP, Jairam Ramesh said. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Wednesday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his colleagues are trying to manufacture a bullish sentiment on the economy, they are simply running away from the "bearish reality" facing farmers who are getting prices below MSP.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that the market prices for various crops like maize, soybean and moong are currently well below their minimum support prices (MSPs).

"The PM and his colleagues are trying to manufacture a bullish sentiment on the economy. They are simply running away from the bearish reality that stares farmers across the country," he said in a post on X.

Market prices for maize, soybean, moong, arhar, cotton, and bajra are well below the corresponding MSP, Ramesh said.

He also shared a chart elucidating his point.

"This is why farmers' organisations have been demanding a legal guarantee for MSP -- something the ousted Vice President of India had also strongly supported," Ramesh said in an apparent reference to Jagdeep Dhankhar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

As Delhi breathes toxic air after Diwali, political blame game erupts again

Sirsa blames Punjab farm fires for Delhi smog, says AAP politicising air

BJP accuses Karnataka govt of 'tax chori' over Bengaluru grievances

Trump ignored MEA's denial on India's Russian oil imports, says Congress

After Grap II invoked in Delhi, Congress slams govt over rising pollution

Topics :CongressfarmersBJP

First Published: Oct 22 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story