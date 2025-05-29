Home / Politics / Modi govt spreads lies about economy to hide massive failures, says Kharge

Modi govt spreads lies about economy to hide massive failures, says Kharge

He stated that a promise of doubling farmers' income was not fulfilled, so they had to eat rubber bullets, whereas women's security is currently in tatters

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP-led central government of consistently spreading misinformation about the economy. (Photo:PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP-led central government of consistently spreading misinformation about the economy to cover up its "massive failures." He claimed that over the past eleven years, the government has systematically weakened every sector of the Indian economy.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "The Modi government has made it a habit to spread lies about the economy to hide its gross failures! For 11 consecutive years, this incompetent government has been destroying every sector of the economy. The truth is here."

Earlier on Monday, Kharge had launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the government completed 11 years in office. The Congress president alleged that the Modi-led administration had "ruined" the country and that its promise of "achhe din" (good days) had turned into a "dreadful dream." 

ALSO READ: Cong cites auto sales, says most Indians locked out of consumption economy

He stated that a promise of doubling farmers' income was not fulfilled, so they had to eat rubber bullets, whereas women's security is currently in "tatters."Mallikarjun Kharge further alleged atrocities against the minorities of the country and believed that their participation in society is lost.

Meanwhile, on May 23, addressing a press conference of the 10th NITI Aayog Governing Council Meeting on 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat 2047', NITI Aayog CEO, Subrahmanyam, said that India has overtaken Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy.

Citing data from the International Monetary Fund, the CEO of India's apex think tank stated that India's economy has reached the USD 4 trillion mark."

"We are the fourth-largest economy as I speak, a USD 4 trillion economy. This is not my data; this is the data from the IMF. India today is larger than Japan. It's only the United States, China, and Germany that are larger. If we stick to what is being planned, what is being thought through, it's a matter of another two to three years; we would become the third largest economy," said Subrahmanyam. 

Also Read

Jawaharlal Nehru death anniversary: PM Modi, other top leaders pay tributes

Kharge-Rahul turned Congress into laughing stock: UP Deputy CM Maurya

Rahul, Kharge pay tribute to ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi on 34th death anniversary

'Must exercise restraint': SC rebukes MP minister over Col Qureshi remark

CJI Gavai well-equipped to serve judiciary, uphold values: Kharge

ALSO READ: Oppn will question govt about Trump's claims on brokering ceasefire: Kharge

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that pressure has increased to go one notch higher in the ladder of top global economies, surpassing the excitement and happiness of India becoming the fourth-largest economy. The Prime Minister highlighted that the goal is clear: By the year 2047, India must be a "Viksit nation" with no compromise.

Addressing a public rally in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister recalled the excitement among the country's youth when India surpassed the United Kingdom, which had ruled India for over 200 years, and became the fifth largest economy.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Spl Parl session being considered to mark 50th Emergency anniversary: Cong

PM Modi to address rally in Bengal's Alipurduar today, launch gas project

'Said it out of love, didn't mean anything': Kamal Haasan on language spat

Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa dies at 89 after illness

Ghulam Nabi Azad hospitalised in Kuwait; PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery

Topics :mallikarjun khargeModi govtBJPCongress

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story