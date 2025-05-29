Home / Politics / PM Modi to address rally in Bengal's Alipurduar today, launch gas project

PM Modi to address rally in Bengal's Alipurduar today, launch gas project

During the visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts and later address a public rally in Alipurduar

Modi, Narendra Modi
Monday, May 26, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting, in Dahod, Gujarat. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Thursday to lay the foundation stone for a gas distribution project and address a rally in Alipurduar.

This will be his first trip to the state after the success of 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this month and a year ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

During the visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts and later address a public rally in Alipurduar, BJP leaders said.

ALSO READ: LIVE news updates: PM Modi to attend Sikkim's statehood celebrations, unveil multiple projects

State BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar told PTI that both the government events and the rally would be held in adjoining areas of the north Bengal districts.

"The prime minister will first attend the government programme and then address the public meeting. In the evening, he will leave for Patna," Majumdar said.

The visit comes amid heightened political activity in Bengal, with the BJP seeking to regroup ahead of the 2026 polls, and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) mounting a sharp attack over the alleged withholding of central funds.

Also Read

LIVE news updates: PM Modi not travelling to Sikkim due to inclement weather

PM to embark on 2-day visit to Bihar on Thursday; roadshow, rally on cards

Highlights: SC holds tree felling in Delhi's Ridge area as contempt on part of DDA officials

Credible inputs suggest Gogoi's 'proximity' with Pakistan govt: Himanta

44 MLAs ready to form new govt in Manipur, says BJP leader after Guv meet

An official statement said the CGD project will supply piped natural gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 lakh households and over 100 commercial and industrial establishments in the two districts.  ALSO READ: PM Modi to launch development projects worth over ₹70K cr across 4 states

In addition, around 19 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations will be set up in line with the minimum work programme targets.

The initiative, the government said, will provide a reliable, environment-friendly and cost-effective fuel supply, while also generating employment in the region.

BJP leaders hope the PM's address in Alipurduar will energise the party's grassroots machinery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Said it out of love, didn't mean anything': Kamal Haasan on language spat

Veteran Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa dies at 89 after illness

Ghulam Nabi Azad hospitalised in Kuwait; PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery

Cong cites auto sales, says most Indians locked out of consumption economy

Anna univ case: AIADMK welcomes verdict, says questions remain unanswered

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPAll India Trinamool CongressTMCbengalWest Bengal

First Published: May 29 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story