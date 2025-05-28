'Said it out of love, didn't mean anything': Kamal Haasan on language spat

Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said that his remark ‘Kannada was born out of Tamil’ was made with affection and not meant to hurt anyone. Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actoron Wednesday said that his remark ‘Kannada was born out of Tamil’ was made with affection and not meant to hurt anyone.

“What I said was said out of love, and a lot of historians have taught me language history. I didn't mean anything,” the actor said.

He added that it is not an answer, rather an explanation for his earlier remark, and that love will never apologise.

"This is not an answer, this is an explanation. Love will never apologise," Haasan said.

Earlier this week, the actor's remark on the birth of the Kannada language landed him in controversy as pro-Kannada organisations in Karnataka started objecting to the statement.

The outfits have threatened to obstruct the screening of Haasan’s upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial Thug Life in the state if the actor does not apologise for his remarks.

Haasan named former chief ministers of Tamil Nadu to highlight the state’s cultural diversity.

“Tamil Nadu is a state where a Menon has been our chief minister, a Reddy has been our chief minister, a Tamil has been our CM, and a Kannadiga Iyengar has been our CM…,” the MNM chief said.

The 'Kannadiga Iyengar' was an apparent reference to the late J Jayalalithaa.

The actor-turned-politician stated that politicians, including himself, are not qualified to talk about language. The in-depth discussions should be left to historians, archaeologists and language experts, he said.

“Politicians are not qualified to talk about language. They don't have the qualifications to talk about it, including me. Let us leave all these very in-depth discussions to historians, archaeologists and language experts...,” Haasan said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, earlier on Wednesday, said that the Kannada language has a long history and the actor is not aware of that.

"Kannada language has a very long history... he (Kamal Haasan) doesn't know," Siddaramaiah told reporters.