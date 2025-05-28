'Said it out of love, didn't mean anything': Kamal Haasan on language spat

The actor-turned-politician stated that politicians, including himself, are not qualified to talk about language. The in-depth discussions should be left to historians, archaeologists and language experts, he said.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, earlier on Wednesday, said that the Kannada language has a long history and the actor is not aware of that.
