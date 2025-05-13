Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 02:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Oppn will question govt about Trump's claims on brokering ceasefire: Kharge

Oppn will question govt about Trump's claims on brokering ceasefire: Kharge

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said he will urge the government to call an all-party meeting soon, he said

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the opposition will question the government at the all-party meeting. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said that the opposition will question the government at the all-party meeting, regarding US President Donald Trump's claims that his administration helped broker a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan.

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha said he will urge the government to call an all-party meeting soon, to discuss the latest developments in border tension between India and Pakistan, including "ceasefire".

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Trump is saying things to claim credit. These people (PM and central government) are saying no. It is a sensitive matter. When an all-party meeting is called, we will discuss what's the matter, what happened and what were the telephone talks and ask all these things. 

 

In response to a question whether PM Modi gave in to Trump's mediation, he said "It won't be right for me to speak about it now. We have our party meeting today. I'm going for that. I will ask (centre) to call an all-party meeting, let's see what they will do."  India and Pakistan reached an understanding on Saturday to end the military conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Indian government sources have been maintaining that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions, and no third party was involved.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul Gandhi demands Parliament session to discuss Op Sindoor, US mediation

Premiumwar, politics, peace

Peace at time of conflict: Op Sindoor sees Oppn shed discord for solidarity

Rahul Gandhi

'Proud of our armed forces': Opposition leaders hail Operation Sindoor

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Kharge writes to Modi, demands all-party meet before caste census

rahul gandhi, kharge

Kharge hails Rahul Gandhi as Centre bows to demand for caste census

There was no reference to trade in talks between top leaders of India and the US during the India-Pakistan military conflict, government sources said on Monday after American President Donald Trump claimed that he pressured New Delhi and Islamabad to stop hostilities by threatening to cut trade with both countries.

The source-based clarification came after Trump on Monday said he forced the two countries to stop the hostilities by using the trade card.

Kharge and his party have already demanded that the central government convene a special session of Parliament to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the latest developments in cross-border firing, including the recently announced "ceasefire".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Congress, Congress flag

Goa not BJP's laboratory: Cong on Centre's suggestion about nuclear plant

Congress, Congress flag

Will Modi govt conduct Kargil-style review over Pahalgam incident: Cong

KC Venugopal, PAC head

Congress urges Centre to clarify third-party mediation in Kashmir issue

Dilip Ghosh,Dilip

Rahul Gandhi can demand special Parliament session as LoP: Dilip Ghosh

Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupesh, Baghel

Ex-CM Baghel raises concern over increasing road accidents in Chhattisgarh

Topics : mallikarjun kharge Congress Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon