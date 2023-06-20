Modi visit will reaffirm strength of Indo-US strategic partnership: USISPF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit sends a strong message that the relationship between India and the US is critical and pivotal and the most defining partnership of the 21st century, the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) said on Tuesday.

"This historic and important state visit sends a strong message that the US-India relationship is critical and pivotal and the most defining partnership of the 21st century," USISPF President and CEO, Mukesh Aghi said.

"Prime Minister Modi's state visit will reaffirm, the strength of the strategic partnership and cement our relations in defence, energy, healthcare, technology, and education. This relationship is best epitomised by the concept that these are two democracies, sharing a common vision," Aghi said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting the US from Wednesday to Saturday at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

The visit includes a state dinner as well as an address to the joint session of Congress on Thursday.

Welcoming Prime Minister Modi USISPF Chairman and Chairman Emeritus of Cisco, John Chambers, said: "It is an honour to have Prime Minister Modi back in the US. He has been a role model for many of us around the world with Digital India and how he brings those benefits to every citizen across the country.

"Prime Minister Modi is able to build relationships with various stakeholders in the United States and focuses on the win-win aspect. Prime Minister Modi has the ability to inspire hope and translate hope into vision and vision into results and those benefits are well evinced."

Before flying to the US for a landmark state visit, Prime Minister Modi said India is in the process of gaining its rightful position in the world.

"We do not see India as supplanting any country. We see this process as India gaining its rightful position in the world," the Prime Minister said in an interview to The Wall Street Journal.

"There is an unprecedented trust between the leaders of the US and India," Modi said.

Modi's visit will commence in New York where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters on Wednesday.

He will be the third Indian leader to make a state visit to the US with the previous two visits by former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan in June 1963 and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in November 2009.

--IANS

