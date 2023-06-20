Home / Politics / Nitish, Tejashwi to visit Chennai to convince Stalin for mega Oppn meet

Nitish, Tejashwi to visit Chennai to convince Stalin for mega Oppn meet

Bihar CM had already clarified that top leaders of all opposition parties should attend the meeting, saying it won't have any value without their presence

IANS
Nitish, Tejashwi to visit Chennai to convince Stalin for mega Oppn meet

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 6:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Tejashwi Yadav will travel to Chennai on Tuesday to convince Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to attend the mega Opposition meeting in Patna on Friday.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi will also take part in an event held to honour late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Stalin had earlier shown some hesitation to attend the meet.

Nitish and Tejashwi will return home on Wednesday.

The Bihar Chief Minister had already clarified that top leaders of all opposition parties should attend the meeting, saying it won't have any value without their presence.

The leaders who will be in attendance are Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Benerjee, Hemant Soren, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sitaram Yechuri and D. Raja.

--IANS

ajk/ksk/

Also Read

RJD MLA's remark against Bihar CM unacceptable, says Tejashwi Yadav

No more Deputy CM, new faces likely from RJD, Congress: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar to inaugurate 'Kalaignar Kottam' in TN's Tiruvarur: Stalin

All oppn parties, except Congress, uniting against BJP: Tejashwi Yadav

BJP 'scared' of facing united opposition in 2024 elections: Tejashwi Yadav

Cong leader mocks Scindia, says BJP has made him 'bhai saheb from maharaja'

West Bengal transport operators refuse to supply buses for poll duty

India has core belief in respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity: PM

KCR trying to expand base in Maharashtra, will not succeed: Ajit Pawar

Descendants of accidental Hindu unable to digest Gita Press honor: UP CM

Topics :Nitish KumarM K StalinTejashwi YadavUnited Opposition

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story