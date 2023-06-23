Monsoon covers 23 Jharkhand districts, heavy rainfall alert for June 25-26

The southwest monsoon which set foot in Jharkhand on June 19 covered 23 out of 24 districts on Friday, after slow-rolling of the system for about three days, a weather official said.

The weather department has also issued heavy rainfall alert for parts of the state on June 25 and June 26, which might cause damage to standing crops and water-logging in low-lying areas, the official said.

The monsoon hit Jharkhand this year after a delay of nine days and covered four districts of Santhal Pargana. Thereafter, its progress partially slowed and covered 10 districts till Thursday.

"The southwest monsoon's progress was partially sluggish between June 19 and June 22 in Jharkhand due to weak rainfall in neighbouring states like Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar. However, it got momentum and covered almost the entire state, excluding Garhwa district on Friday," in-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand told PTI.

Conditions are favourable for the advancement of monsoon in the remaining parts of Jharkhand during the next two days, the official said.

"The state is likely to receive good rainfall on June 25 and 26 due to a cyclonic circulation over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-West Bengal coasts. Heavy rain alert has been issued for parts of the state for coming Sunday and Monday," he said.

Jharkhand's southern and adjoining central parts might experience heavy rain on June 25, while northwest, southern, and adjoining central parts are likely to experience the same on June 26, according to the weather bulletin.

The state's overall monsoon rain deficiency was recorded at 71 per cent till Friday. Jharkhand received 36.1mm rainfall from June 1 to June 23 against the normal rainfall of 122.6 mm rainfall.

"The onset of monsoon has already been delayed by nine days and rainfall is yet to pick up. So, there may be a deficiency in rainfall in June. It may improve from July," he said.

Overall rainfall for Jharkhand has been predicted to be normal, the official said.

A deviation of 19 per cent rainfall, either surplus or deficit, is considered to be normal by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).