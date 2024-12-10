Museum of corruption: Delhi BJP chief gives tour of Kejriwal's Sheesh Mahal

Calling the Delhi government, the "government of scam," Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva on Tuesday attacked former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by sharing a video of AAP chief house which it calls 'Sheesh Mahal' and said that it is not a CM residence, it is a "museum of corruption."

"It is the 'sheesh mahal' which he wanted to hide from the people of Delhi. We have shown the first video of it. Look at the bathroom and the gym of that house. There are granites and equipment, look at the sauna and jacuzzi baths, like that of a 7-star resort. This is the reality of the black money hoarded by Arvind Kejriwal who calls himself a common man. He has to answer why he wanted to hide his house and hide the key to the house. It is not a CM residence, it is a museum of corruption. They should open it for the people. I challenge him to open the doors of this palace and tell the people of Delhi how he has fooled them... This is a government of scams. They have shamed Delhi," Sachdeva told ANI.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa released a video on X giving a tour of the house and details of the fittings and fixtures.

"BJP has been telling the truth about the person who calls himself a common man Arvind Kejriwal who owns 'Sheesh Mahal', today we will show it to you too. He has built a 7-Star Resort for himself by embezzling public money! Amazing Gym-Sauna Room-Jacuzzi Price! * Marble Granite Lighting - Rs 1.9 Cr. *Installation-Civil Work - Rs 1.5 Cr. *Gym/Spa Equipments and Fittings - Rs 35 Lakh. Total = Rs 3.75 Cr. How those who swear on their children and falsely promise not to take government house, car, and security are looting the money of Delhi's taxpayers. Meanwhile, the common man of Delhi, DDA's 34 EWS Flat, or 15 LIG Flat, or, 150 CNG Auto, or 326 E-Rickshaw can buy it! King of corruption, Wow Kejriwal!! Nothing else to say!!" Sachdeva posted on X.

The BJP had even protested over Kejriwal's sheesh mahal last year claiming that AAP used the money during Covid times.

The BJP has alleged that around Rs 45 crore was spent on the "renovation" of Kejriwal's official residence - 6, Flagstaff Road - in the Civil Lines area of the city.