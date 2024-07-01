Nadda slams Mamata Banerjee-led govt, says West Bengal unsafe for women

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nadda said, Be it Sandeshkhali, Uttar Dinajpur or many other places, Didi's West Bengal is UNSAFE for women

BJP president JP Nadda slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on Monday. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
BJP president JP Nadda slammed the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal on Monday over a "horrific" video of a man brutally assaulting a couple in public.

He said in a post on X, "A horrific video has come to light from West Bengal, reminding of the brutalities that exist only in theocracies. To make matters worse, the TMC cadre and MLAs are justifying the act."
 

Nadda added, "Be it Sandeshkhali, Uttar Dinajpur or many other places, Didi's West Bengal is UNSAFE for women."

The West Bengal Police on Sunday registered a case over the incident.

The man seen in the video beating up a couple with a bamboo stick was allegedly a local TMC leader of Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district where the incident occurred following a kangaroo court decision.

The accused, Tajmul alias JCB, was arrested.

Topics :Jagat Prakash NaddaMamata BanerjeeWest BengalBJPTMC

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

