Vote chori issue raised by Cong, INDIA bloc has nothing to do with it: Omar

The Congress has claimed that it has collected around six crore signatures against 'vote theft' and will present the same to the President of India

Omar Abdullah
Abdullah's National Conference is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 3:29 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday distanced himself from the "vote chori" issue raised by the Congress and said the "INDIA bloc has got nothing to do with it".

His remarks came a day after top Congress leaders attacked the BJP and the election commissioners at a 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally in the national capital, alleging that "vote chori" is in the ruling party's DNA and its leaders were "gaddar" who were conspiring to take away voting rights of people and should be removed from power.

Abdullah's National Conference is a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc. The Congress is the largest party in the coalition in terms of the number of opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Asked to comment on the issue of "vote chori" and alleged electoral irregularities being highlighted by the Congress, Abdullah said, "The INDIA bloc has got nothing to do with it. Every political party is at liberty to set its own agenda. The Congress has made 'vote chori' and SIR as its main issues. Who are we to tell them otherwise?"  The Congress has claimed that it has collected around six crore signatures against "vote theft" and will present the same to the President of India.

Topics :Omar AbdullahCongressJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

